DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $831,000 Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Aramark were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,506,000 after purchasing an additional 462,094 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,937,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,940,000 after purchasing an additional 280,442 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $129,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Aramark by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,965,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,640,000 after acquiring an additional 396,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Aramark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,467,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average is $37.13. Aramark has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,666,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

