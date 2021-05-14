Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 7,200 AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,762,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,463,000 after buying an additional 196,420 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in AtriCure by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,794 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in AtriCure by 3,133.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,057,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,105 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in AtriCure by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 809,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,080,000 after purchasing an additional 400,392 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 536,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,845,000 after purchasing an additional 35,251 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott William Drake sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $354,364.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $779,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,127.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,340,038 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATRC stock opened at $70.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $80.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.27 and a beta of 1.13.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. Equities analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

