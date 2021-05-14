Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,600 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,347,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,990,000 after purchasing an additional 138,396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,332,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,526,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 541,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after purchasing an additional 185,203 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 484,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,138,000 after purchasing an additional 222,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after purchasing an additional 68,871 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSTK stock opened at $82.44 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $104.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 59.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 113.51%.

In other Shutterstock news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $1,224,596.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,726.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $6,028,702.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,327,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,007,460.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,687 shares of company stock worth $21,340,513. 46.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SSTK shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

