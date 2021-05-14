Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 1,100 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 44.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSHD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.
GSHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $82.33 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.07 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 178.98 and a beta of 0.62.
Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Goosehead Insurance Company Profile
Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.
