Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 1,100 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 44.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSHD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $4,776,743.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,906,736.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $2,050,713.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,751,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,104,488.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,724 shares of company stock worth $15,608,173. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $82.33 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.07 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 178.98 and a beta of 0.62.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

