MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $133.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.17.

Get MasTec alerts:

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $116.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.23. MasTec has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $119.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $142,339.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $3,265,495.38. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,126. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,066,000 after purchasing an additional 607,802 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in MasTec by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,333,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,114,000 after purchasing an additional 540,467 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 516.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $95,534,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.