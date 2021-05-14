Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $79.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cognizant reported strong first-quarter 2021 results, which reflected robust performance across segments including Healthcare as well as Communications, Media and Technology. Steady growth in manufacturing, logistics, energy and utilities clients offset weakness in retail and consumer goods, and travel and hospitality clients. Moreover, acquisitions have strengthened the company’s digital capabilities, clientele and international prospects. The company is witnessing strength in high quality, lower cost technology services including cloud and digital engineering services, and increased demand for interactive, IoT and analytics solutions. However, lackluster spending by large banks and ongoing stiff competition in the IT services market are concerns. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTSH. Societe Generale lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $71.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $47.39 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.86 and its 200-day moving average is $77.81.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

