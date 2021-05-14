Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) PT Set at $65.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.90.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $52.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of -195.74 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day moving average is $51.66. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $55.54.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,085.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 26,175.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,276,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,372,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,314,000 after purchasing an additional 979,357 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,259,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,278,793,000 after purchasing an additional 761,394 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 47.6% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,342,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,662,000 after purchasing an additional 433,144 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,522,000 after acquiring an additional 428,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

