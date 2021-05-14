Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) PT Lowered to $12.50 at Desjardins

Posted by on May 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its target price cut by Desjardins from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FRRPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Fiera Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fiera Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fiera Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.96.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRPF opened at $8.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.50. Fiera Capital has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $9.11.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.