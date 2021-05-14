Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) PT Lowered to $12.50 at Desjardins

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its target price cut by Desjardins from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FRRPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Fiera Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fiera Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fiera Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.96.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRPF opened at $8.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.50. Fiera Capital has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $9.11.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.