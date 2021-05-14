Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ ALNA opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $65.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.39. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Louis Md Brenner sold 25,215 shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $27,988.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 203,322 shares in the company, valued at $225,687.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $28,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 25,746 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 510,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 101,360 shares during the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

