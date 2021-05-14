Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Barclays

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARCT. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.38.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $678.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 3.01. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $129.71. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.19.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.