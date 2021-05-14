ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday.

ANIP opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.18. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $414.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.34.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 4,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.89 per share, with a total value of $131,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,867.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 207,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

