National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Gap Up to $237.49

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $237.49, but opened at $257.26. National Western Life Group shares last traded at $257.78, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $919.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.60.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $9.94 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $223.54 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in National Western Life Group by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Western Life Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWLI)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

