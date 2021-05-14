Luceco (LON:LUCE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $334.00

Shares of Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 334 ($4.36) and last traded at GBX 329.50 ($4.30), with a volume of 207209 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 319 ($4.17).

Separately, Numis Securities lowered Luceco to an “add” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 380 ($4.96) in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of £559.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 303.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 265.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from Luceco’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Luceco’s dividend payout ratio is 0.18%.

In other news, insider John Hornby sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.42), for a total value of £23,580,000 ($30,807,420.96). Also, insider Tim Surridge sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.38), for a total value of £16,058 ($20,979.88).

Luceco Company Profile (LON:LUCE)

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

