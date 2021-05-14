Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $93.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,253 shares of company stock valued at $8,163,413 over the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after buying an additional 3,760,947 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,389,418,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,361,000 after buying an additional 191,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

