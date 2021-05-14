Dan H. Arnold Sells 15,594 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $2,407,869.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,609 shares in the company, valued at $33,909,825.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $145.48 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $159.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.62 and a 200-day moving average of $120.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPLA. UBS Group upped their price target on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in LPL Financial by 252.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,470,000 after acquiring an additional 759,374 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $78,572,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 220.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,516,000 after acquiring an additional 722,589 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $71,401,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $91,966,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

