Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Trading 10.5% Higher

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)’s share price traded up 10.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.71 and last traded at $5.70. 48,197 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,841,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.90 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. Endo International’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Endo International plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Endo International news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares in the company, valued at $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Endo International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 109.5% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

