DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 2,279 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 14.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 970.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,471,000. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REG shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

