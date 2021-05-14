Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Korn Ferry worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,612,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,661,000 after purchasing an additional 362,666 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,164,000 after buying an additional 343,455 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,075,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,768,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 841,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,626,000 after buying an additional 89,194 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,384,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $2,369,868.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,023,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 100,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $6,262,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,849 shares in the company, valued at $28,670,504.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,073 shares of company stock worth $12,615,125 over the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KFY opened at $66.00 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $69.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

Several brokerages have commented on KFY. Truist raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

