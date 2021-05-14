Comerica Bank Boosts Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,864 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,007,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 116.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,521,931 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,059,000 after purchasing an additional 820,136 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,160,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,955,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $368,827,000 after purchasing an additional 295,966 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

BHP Group stock opened at $64.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $68.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $2.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.85%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

