eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Trading Down 7.2% Following Insider Selling

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) was down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $24.85 and last traded at $24.85. Approximately 23,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,048,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

Specifically, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,743,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,263,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 532,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,652,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair downgraded eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 3.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in eXp World by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 896.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 71,948 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,574,000 after buying an additional 858,931 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in eXp World by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

