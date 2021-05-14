Insider Selling: Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $1,037,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,369.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Casey Lynch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cortexyme alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of Cortexyme stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,067,700.00.

Shares of CRTX stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.17. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $58.99.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cortexyme by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,719,000 after purchasing an additional 148,717 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cortexyme by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,841,000 after purchasing an additional 400,761 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cortexyme by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cortexyme by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,342,000 after purchasing an additional 23,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cortexyme by 1,197.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 149,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.