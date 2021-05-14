Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) CFO Sells $1,153,775.40 in Stock

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $28.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,964,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,764,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,693 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 10,101.8% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,440,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,354 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,325 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,806,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

