Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

SNDX has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.17.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $873.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.69. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.47% and a negative net margin of 4,656.63%. Analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Podlesak bought 13,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $197,074.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,963. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,628,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

