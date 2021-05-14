Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.95

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.95 and last traded at $28.96, with a volume of 18398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

A number of brokerages have commented on LQDT. TheStreet downgraded Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $918.19 million, a PE ratio of -237.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.22.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark A. Shaffer sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $61,300.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,560.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 5,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $99,734.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,569.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,907 shares of company stock worth $5,436,270. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 6.1% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 12.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Liquidity Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Liquidity Services by 271.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Liquidity Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,336,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. 61.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

