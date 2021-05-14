Wedbush Upgrades Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) to Outperform

Wedbush upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $33.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.57. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $606,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $1,765,800.00. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 243.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,514 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 1,020.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 40,015 shares in the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.