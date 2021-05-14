Churchill China (LON:CHH) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,640.00

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,640 ($21.43) and last traded at GBX 1,600 ($20.90), with a volume of 2035 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,600 ($20.90).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,497.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,336.60. The stock has a market cap of £176.37 million and a PE ratio of 1,600.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Churchill China Company Profile (LON:CHH)

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter servingware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories.

