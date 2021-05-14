Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will report $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.19. Martin Marietta Materials posted earnings per share of $3.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year earnings of $12.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $13.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.76 to $14.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.24.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $374.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $350.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $151.94 and a one year high of $383.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 52,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 356.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 23,258 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 507.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

