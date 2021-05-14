$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Floor & Decor posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 323.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Floor & Decor.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FND. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.95.

Shares of FND stock opened at $100.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.99 and a 200-day moving average of $95.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $116.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 9,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,218,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,871 shares of company stock valued at $42,192,935 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $203,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $132,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,103,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,388,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $948,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Floor & Decor (FND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.