Comerica Bank Sells 8,899 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,899 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Viavi Solutions worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,748,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,043,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967,783 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,938,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,533 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,359,000 after acquiring an additional 487,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $7,239,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $33,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,583 shares in the company, valued at $10,968,829.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,546. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VIAV opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.33. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

