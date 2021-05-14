Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 34.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,271 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,419,000 after acquiring an additional 45,348 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. Truist raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.08.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $144.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $80.86 and a one year high of $149.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 81.97%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,610 shares of company stock worth $20,469,703 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

