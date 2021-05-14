Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,958 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Sonoco Products worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.8% in the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 25,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth $1,571,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 494.2% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth $1,370,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $68.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $69.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

SON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.71.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $52,404.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,476 shares of company stock valued at $299,572. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

