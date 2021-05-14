ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 25,791 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 19,598 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,011,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $231,000.

Shares of REGL stock opened at $73.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.63. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

