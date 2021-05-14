iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REET. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 307,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 209,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 35,373 shares during the period. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 97,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:REET opened at $26.63 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.48.

