Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Upgraded to Buy at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has $85.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $73.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TCBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.96.

TCBI opened at $68.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 10,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,961,000 after buying an additional 417,357 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,316,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,825,000 after buying an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,522,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,886,000 after buying an additional 156,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,923,000 after buying an additional 1,667,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,260,000 after buying an additional 19,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

