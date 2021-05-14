Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Switch, Inc. is a technology infrastructure company. It designs, constructs and operates hyperscale data centers. The Company is developer and operator of the SUPERNAP, data center facilities, and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services and content ecosystems. Switch, Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS, United States. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. Switch has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 139.40 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,514,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $1,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 578,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,158.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Switch by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Switch by 561.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Switch by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 747.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

