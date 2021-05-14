Citigroup Lowers Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $65.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.58.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $55.45 on Monday. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of -86.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.18.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,859,924.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $12,970,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 852,687 shares of company stock valued at $65,367,719.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

