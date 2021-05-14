JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded adidas to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $173.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a PE ratio of 126.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.57. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $102.27 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. adidas had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that adidas will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $1.7749 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of adidas by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of adidas by 11.7% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of adidas by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

