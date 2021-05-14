Royal Bank of Canada Raises Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target to $21.00

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KMMPF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.25 to $21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.17.

Get Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMMPF opened at $16.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.06. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $16.05.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.