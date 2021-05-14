Advance Auto Parts (AAP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/10/2021 – Advance Auto Parts was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $227.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $180.00.

5/4/2021 – Advance Auto Parts was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $227.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $180.00.

4/28/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $210.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $175.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $206.00 to $216.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $210.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $206.00 to $216.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $175.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $193.00 to $228.00.

4/21/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $227.00.

4/21/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $193.00 to $228.00.

4/19/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $200.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $180.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $185.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $185.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $195.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Advance Auto Parts is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Advance Auto Parts is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock.

AAP opened at $204.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.76 and a 12 month high of $210.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

