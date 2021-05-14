Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 802.56 ($10.49).

ECM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,103 ($14.41) to GBX 1,219 ($15.93) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

ECM opened at GBX 1,018 ($13.30) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,040.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 924.87. Electrocomponents has a 12 month low of GBX 556.50 ($7.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,110 ($14.50).

In other news, insider Rona A. Fairhead acquired 12,450 shares of Electrocomponents stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 993 ($12.97) per share, with a total value of £123,628.50 ($161,521.43).

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

