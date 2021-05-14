Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Affirm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.10.

Get Affirm alerts:

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.93. Affirm has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Affirm news, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $2,310,369.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $3,938,036.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,354,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.