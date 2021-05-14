Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) had its price objective reduced by Roth Capital from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AKTS. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $8.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $420.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.99.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies’s revenue was up 594.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 182,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,386.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohan Houlden sold 99,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,410,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,289.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,242 shares of company stock worth $5,549,948 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,616,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,898,000 after purchasing an additional 400,137 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,006,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,314,000 after acquiring an additional 390,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 29.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 142,876 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 607,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

