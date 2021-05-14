ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ACAD. Raymond James lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.45. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 230.8% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 66,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 46,555 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 32,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

