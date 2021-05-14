Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 445 Price Target

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) received a CHF 445 target price from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZURN. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 365 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 441 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 432 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 451.90 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 410 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 415.45.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

