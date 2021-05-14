Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) SVP Catherine T. Doherty Sells 8,536 Shares

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:DGX opened at $137.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $103.26 and a twelve month high of $142.80.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 648,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,167,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 154,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,795,000 after acquiring an additional 41,277 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 58.0% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 55.0% in the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.