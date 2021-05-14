iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) by 1,428.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 51,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 17,696 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,125,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,031,000.

iShares Global Green Bond ETF stock opened at $54.14 on Friday. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.64 and a 12-month high of $56.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.50.

