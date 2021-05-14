Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 97.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,456,000 after purchasing an additional 139,156 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,684,000 after acquiring an additional 143,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,640,000 after acquiring an additional 19,416 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,988,000 after buying an additional 227,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,215,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRSP stock opened at $101.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $220.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.87 and its 200 day moving average is $137.13.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. Research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

CRSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.82.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

