Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 5,801 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 67.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

CHKP stock opened at $117.80 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $101.27 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

