Cwm LLC Sells 600 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Globe Life by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Globe Life by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 54,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GL opened at $105.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.75 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.60 and its 200 day moving average is $95.70.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 15,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,506,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,039.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $1,253,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,211,840.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,150 shares of company stock worth $21,204,809 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

