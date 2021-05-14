Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 924.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $830,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $197.16 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $107.21 and a 12 month high of $204.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.